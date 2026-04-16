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Zhenih s Marsa
Zhenih s Marsa
, 2025
Russia / Comedy, Fantasy
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Zhenih s Marsa
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Ivan Trushin
Anastasiya Shevchuk
Olga Kabo
Viktor Rakov
Mariya Ilyakova
Aleksandr Borisovitsj Rezalin
Ilya Ilyin
Artur Rudenko
Dmitriy Ivanyugin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026
Russia
КиноФанат
Film rating
0.0
Rate
6
votes
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