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Poster of Zhenih s Marsa
Zhenih s Marsa - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Zhenih s Marsa

Zhenih s Marsa

, 2025
Russia / Comedy, Fantasy
Trailers
Going 23
Not going 7
Poster of Zhenih s Marsa
Going 23
Not going 7
Zhenih s Marsa - Trailer
Zhenih s Marsa  Trailer

Cast

Ivan Trushin
Ivan Trushin
Anastasiya Shevchuk
Anastasiya Shevchuk
Olga Kabo
Olga Kabo
Viktor Rakov
Viktor Rakov
Mariya Ilyakova
Mariya Ilyakova
Aleksandr Borisovitsj Rezalin
Aleksandr Borisovitsj Rezalin
Ilya Ilyin
Ilya Ilyin
Artur Rudenko
Artur Rudenko
Dmitriy Ivanyugin
Dmitriy Ivanyugin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026 Russia КиноФанат

Film rating

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Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 27 April 2026

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Zhenih s Marsa - Trailer
Zhenih s Marsa Trailer
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