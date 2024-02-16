Film Reviews
|3 April 2025
|Australia
|17 January 2025
|Austria
|27 October 2024
|Canada
|28 February 2025
|China
|3 October 2024
|Czechia
|16 April 2025
|Denmark
|20 December 2024
|Estonia
|23 May 2025
|Finland
|26 March 2025
|France
|16 January 2025
|Germany
|16
|28 March 2025
|Great Britain
|15
|6 March 2025
|Hungary
|16
|26 December 2024
|Ireland
|16
|7 November 2024
|Israel
|14
|5 June 2025
|Italy
|3 January 2025
|Latvia
|N16
|3 January 2025
|Lithuania
|N
|5 December 2024
|Netherlands
|12
|28 March 2025
|Poland
|15 November 2024
|Romania
|8 November 2024
|Spain
|8 November 2024
|Sweden
|22 May 2025
|Ukraine
Although the titles are similar, this is not a film adaptation of the Off-Off-Broadway piece written by George Costanza. That "La Cocina" concerned a Mexican chef called Pepe, who would mime the cooking during performances. The last known copy of the script is reported to have gone missing during a move. Mr Costanza said, "Now, I—I don't know whether they fell off the lorry or if there was some sort of foul play, but let me tell you something: I am not finished with that removals company."