Poster of La Cocina
Рейтинги
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films La Cocina

La Cocina

La Cocina 18+
Synopsis

Following “the life in the kitchen of a vast New York City restaurant where all the cultures of the world mix during the lunchtime rush.”
La Cocina - trailer
La Cocina  trailer
Country Mexico / USA
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 7 January 2025
World premiere 16 February 2024
Release date
3 April 2025 Australia
17 January 2025 Austria
27 October 2024 Canada
28 February 2025 China
3 October 2024 Czechia
16 April 2025 Denmark
20 December 2024 Estonia
23 May 2025 Finland
26 March 2025 France
16 January 2025 Germany 16
28 March 2025 Great Britain 15
6 March 2025 Hungary 16
26 December 2024 Ireland 16
7 November 2024 Israel 14
5 June 2025 Italy
3 January 2025 Latvia N16
3 January 2025 Lithuania N
5 December 2024 Netherlands 12
28 March 2025 Poland
15 November 2024 Romania
8 November 2024 Spain
8 November 2024 Sweden
22 May 2025 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $278,850
Production Fifth Season, Filmadora, Astrakan Film AB
Also known as
La cocina, Al Matbakh (The Kitchen), Кухня, A cozinha, A konyha, Apetyt na więcej. La Cocina, Aragoste a Manhattan, Keittiöelämää, Kjøkkenet: Appetitt på livet, Køkkenet - Appetit på livet, Köök, La cocina - Aptit på livet, La cocina - Der Geschmack des Lebens, La cocina: Der Geschmack des Lebens, Mutfak, Povești din bucătărie, The Grill, Virtuve, Η κουζίνα, ラ・コシーナ/厨房, 厨房
Director
Alonso Ruizpalacios
Cast
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara
Oded Fehr
Oded Fehr
John Pyper-Ferguson
John Pyper-Ferguson
Laura Gómez
Laura Gómez
Finnerty Steeves
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Although the titles are similar, this is not a film adaptation of the Off-Off-Broadway piece written by George Costanza. That "La Cocina" concerned a Mexican chef called Pepe, who would mime the cooking during performances. The last known copy of the script is reported to have gone missing during a move. Mr Costanza said, "Now, I—I don't know whether they fell off the lorry or if there was some sort of foul play, but let me tell you something: I am not finished with that removals company."

Film Trailers All trailers
La Cocina - trailer
La Cocina Trailer
