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Laura Gómez
Laura Gómez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Gómez
Laura Gómez
Laura Gómez
Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.1
Orange Is the New Black
(2013)
7.3
La Cocina
(2024)
7.1
Books & Drinks
(2024)
Filmography
6.5
Ashes
Ceniza en la Boca
Drama
2026, Mexico / Spain
7.3
La Cocina
La Cocina
Drama
2024, Mexico / USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Books & Drinks
Books & Drinks
Comedy
2024, Dominican Republic
Watch trailer
7
Upon Entry
Upon Entry
Drama
2022, Spain
Watch trailer
4.2
Exposed
Daughter of God
Drama
2015, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Orange Is the New Black
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2013, USA
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