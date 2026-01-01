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Laura Gómez
Laura Gómez Laura Gómez
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Gómez

Laura Gómez

Laura Gómez

Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Orange Is the New Black 8.1
Orange Is the New Black (2013)
La Cocina 7.3
La Cocina (2024)
Books & Drinks 7.1
Books & Drinks (2024)

Filmography

Ashes 6.5
Ashes Ceniza en la Boca
Drama 2026, Mexico / Spain
La Cocina 7.3
La Cocina La Cocina
Drama 2024, Mexico / USA
Watch trailer
Books & Drinks 7.1
Books & Drinks Books & Drinks
Comedy 2024, Dominican Republic
Watch trailer
Upon Entry 7
Upon Entry Upon Entry
Drama 2022, Spain
Watch trailer
Exposed 4.2
Exposed Daughter of God
Drama 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Orange Is the New Black 8.1
Orange Is the New Black
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2013, USA
Show more
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