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Jeong Yu-mi
Jeong Yu-mi Jeong Yu-mi
Kinoafisha Persons Jeong Yu-mi

Jeong Yu-mi

Jeong Yu-mi

Date of Birth
18 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Live 8.1
Live (2018)
Train to Busan 7.8
Train to Busan (2016)
Oktapbang wangseja 7.6
Oktapbang wangseja (2012)

Filmography

Love Your Enemy
Love Your Enemy
Drama, Romantic 2024, South Korea
Sleep 6.6
Sleep Jam
Comedy, Horror, Detective 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
The School Nurse Files 6.1
The School Nurse Files
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, 2020, South Korea
Live 8.1
Live
Drama, Thriller, 2018, South Korea
Psychokinesis 6
Psychokinesis Yeomryeok
Comedy, Fantasy 2017, South Korea
Train to Busan 7.8
Train to Busan Train to Busan
Horror, Action, Thriller 2016, South Korea
Watch trailer
Oo-lee-byeol il-ho-wa eol-lug-so 5.8
Oo-lee-byeol il-ho-wa eol-lug-so Oo-lee-byeol il-ho-wa eol-lug-so
Animation 2014, South Korea
The Tunnel 4.2
The Tunnel Teoneol 3D
Horror 2014, South Korea
Show more
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