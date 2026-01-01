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About
Filmography
Jeong Yu-mi
Jeong Yu-mi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jeong Yu-mi
Jeong Yu-mi
Jeong Yu-mi
Date of Birth
18 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.1
Live
(2018)
7.8
Train to Busan
(2016)
7.6
Oktapbang wangseja
(2012)
Filmography
Love Your Enemy
Drama, Romantic
2024, South Korea
6.6
Sleep
Jam
Comedy, Horror, Detective
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.1
The School Nurse Files
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy,
2020, South Korea
8.1
Live
Drama, Thriller,
2018, South Korea
6
Psychokinesis
Yeomryeok
Comedy, Fantasy
2017, South Korea
7.8
Train to Busan
Train to Busan
Horror, Action, Thriller
2016, South Korea
Watch trailer
5.8
Oo-lee-byeol il-ho-wa eol-lug-so
Oo-lee-byeol il-ho-wa eol-lug-so
Animation
2014, South Korea
4.2
The Tunnel
Teoneol 3D
Horror
2014, South Korea
Show more
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