Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Sun-kyun Lee
Sun-kyun Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sun-kyun Lee
Sun-kyun Lee
Sun-kyun Lee
Date of Birth
2 March 1975
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
27 December 2023
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.8
Naui Ajusshi
(2018)
8.1
Parasite
(2019)
8.0
Kapi Peurinseu 1hojeom
(2007)
Filmography
6.7
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
Pororo the Movie: Sweet Castle Adventure
Adventure, Animation, Family
2026, South Korea
Watch trailer
6
Killing Romance
Killing Romance
Comedy, Music, Romantic
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.6
Sleep
Jam
Comedy, Horror, Detective
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
5.8
Project Silence
Talchul: Project Silence
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.6
Dr. Brain
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2021, South Korea
8.1
Parasite
Gisaengchung / Parasite
Drama, Thriller
2019, South Korea
6.8
Doraemon: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration
Doraemon Movie 39: Nobita no Getsumen Tansaki
Anime, Adventure, Fantasy
2019, Japan
6.1
Miss & Mrs. Cops
Geolkapseu
Action, Comedy, Crime
2019, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree