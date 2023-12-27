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Sun-kyun Lee
Sun-kyun Lee Sun-kyun Lee
Kinoafisha Persons Sun-kyun Lee

Sun-kyun Lee

Sun-kyun Lee

Date of Birth
2 March 1975
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
27 December 2023
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Naui Ajusshi 8.8
Naui Ajusshi (2018)
Parasite 8.1
Parasite (2019)
Kapi Peurinseu 1hojeom 8.0
Kapi Peurinseu 1hojeom (2007)

Filmography

Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure 6.7
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Pororo the Movie: Sweet Castle Adventure
Adventure, Animation, Family 2026, South Korea
Watch trailer
Killing Romance 6
Killing Romance Killing Romance
Comedy, Music, Romantic 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Sleep 6.6
Sleep Jam
Comedy, Horror, Detective 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Project Silence 5.8
Project Silence Talchul: Project Silence
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Dr. Brain 6.6
Dr. Brain
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2021, South Korea
Parasite 8.1
Parasite Gisaengchung / Parasite
Drama, Thriller 2019, South Korea
Doraemon: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration 6.8
Doraemon: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration Doraemon Movie 39: Nobita no Getsumen Tansaki
Anime, Adventure, Fantasy 2019, Japan
Miss & Mrs. Cops 6.1
Miss & Mrs. Cops Geolkapseu
Action, Comedy, Crime 2019, South Korea
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