Aurélie Konaté
Kinoafisha
Aurélie Konaté
Date of Birth
27 September 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actress, Action heroine
Popular Films
7.3
Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds
(2023)
6.9
The Legendaries
(2026)
Filmography
6.9
The Legendaries
Les Légendaires
Action, Adventure, Animation
2026, France
7.3
Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds
Sirocco et le royaume des courants d'air
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
2023, Belgium / France
