Aurélie Konaté

Date of Birth
27 September 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Legendaries 6.9
The Legendaries Les Légendaires
Action, Adventure, Animation 2026, France
Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds 7.3
Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds Sirocco et le royaume des courants d'air
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2023, Belgium / France
