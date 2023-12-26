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8.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
8.1
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
, 2023
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
India / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
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8.1
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Trailer
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Synopsis
Three best friends juggle life as 20-somethings in Mumbai, where romance, ambition and heartbreak collide with the addictive draw of social media.
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Cast
Ananya Panday
Ahana Singh
Adarsh Gourav
Neil Pereira
Kalki Koechlin
Simran Kohli
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Imaad Ali
Anya Singh
Laxmi Lalvani
Rohan Gurbaxani
Rohan Bhatia
Vijay Maurya
Malcolm
Divya Jagdale
Sally
Garima Yajnik
Meher
Kyla D'Souza
Shruti
Writer
Zoya Akhtar
,
Reema Kagti
,
Arjun Varain Singh
,
Yash Sahai
Composer
Sachin-Jigar
,
Karan Kanchan
,
Rashmeet Kaur
,
Oaff
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 14 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
26 December 2023
World premiere
26 December 2023
Production
Excel Entertainment, Tiger Baby Films
Also known as
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, ¿Dónde nos perdimos?, Connexions perdues, Desencaixados, Gdzie się zagubiliśmy?, Kendimizi Nerede Kaybettik?, Где мы потерялись, Де ми втратили себе, そして、見失ったのは, 我們的虛實人生
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Film rating
8.1
Rate
11
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 18 December 2023
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Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
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