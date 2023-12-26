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Poster of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
8.1
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
8.1

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

, 2023
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
India / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
8.1
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - Trailer
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan  Trailer

Synopsis

Three best friends juggle life as 20-somethings in Mumbai, where romance, ambition and heartbreak collide with the addictive draw of social media.

Cast

Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday
Ahana Singh
Adarsh Gourav
Adarsh Gourav
Neil Pereira
Kalki Koechlin
Simran Kohli
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Imaad Ali
Anya Singh
Laxmi Lalvani
Rohan Gurbaxani
Rohan Bhatia
Vijay Maurya
Malcolm
Divya Jagdale
Sally
Garima Yajnik
Meher
Kyla D'Souza
Shruti
Writer Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Arjun Varain Singh, Yash Sahai
Composer Sachin-Jigar, Karan Kanchan, Rashmeet Kaur, Oaff
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 26 December 2023
World premiere 26 December 2023
Production Excel Entertainment, Tiger Baby Films
Also known as
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, ¿Dónde nos perdimos?, Connexions perdues, Desencaixados, Gdzie się zagubiliśmy?, Kendimizi Nerede Kaybettik?, Где мы потерялись, Де ми втратили себе, そして、見失ったのは, 我們的虛實人生

Film rating

8.1
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 18 December 2023

Film Trailers

All trailers
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - Trailer
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer
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