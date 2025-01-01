Menu
Adarsh Gourav
Date of Birth
8 July 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
8.3
Alien: Earth
(2025)
8.1
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
(2023)
7.9
Superboys of Malegaon
(2024)
Filmography
3
Actor
6
8.3
Alien: Earth
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2025, USA
7.9
Superboys of Malegaon
Superboys of Malegaon
Comedy
2024, India
Guns & Gulaabs
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2023, India
8.1
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, India
Watch trailer
7.2
The White Tiger
The White Tiger
Crime, Drama
2021, India / USA
Hostel Daze
Drama, Comedy
2019, India
