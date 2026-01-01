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So-Min Jung
So-Min Jung So-Min Jung
Kinoafisha Persons So-Min Jung

So-Min Jung

So-Min Jung

Date of Birth
16 March 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Alchemy of Souls 8.7
Alchemy of Souls (2022)
Because This Is My First Life 8.0
Because This Is My First Life (2017)
My Father is Strange 7.9
My Father is Strange (2017)

Filmography

Love Next Door 7.7
Love Next Door
Comedy, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Love Reset 7.4
Love Reset 30 il
Comedy, Romantic 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Midnight Sun 6.4
Midnight Sun Taeyang-ui norae
Drama, Music, Romantic 2023, South Korea
Alchemy of Souls 8.7
Alchemy of Souls
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, 2022, South Korea
Project Wolf Hunting 6.6
Project Wolf Hunting Project Wolf Hunting
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Gan Tteoleojineun Donggeo 7.4
Gan Tteoleojineun Donggeo
Fantasy, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes 7.7
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Crime, Thriller, Detective, 2018, South Korea
My Father is Strange 7.9
My Father is Strange
Comedy, Family, Romantic, 2017, South Korea
Show more
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