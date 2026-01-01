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What to watch
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About
Filmography
So-Min Jung
So-Min Jung
Kinoafisha
Persons
So-Min Jung
So-Min Jung
So-Min Jung
Date of Birth
16 March 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.7
Alchemy of Souls
(2022)
8.0
Because This Is My First Life
(2017)
7.9
My Father is Strange
(2017)
Filmography
7.7
Love Next Door
Comedy, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
7.4
Love Reset
30 il
Comedy, Romantic
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.4
Midnight Sun
Taeyang-ui norae
Drama, Music, Romantic
2023, South Korea
8.7
Alchemy of Souls
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy,
2022, South Korea
6.6
Project Wolf Hunting
Project Wolf Hunting
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.4
Gan Tteoleojineun Donggeo
Fantasy, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
7.7
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Crime, Thriller, Detective,
2018, South Korea
7.9
My Father is Strange
Comedy, Family, Romantic,
2017, South Korea
Show more
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