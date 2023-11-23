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Poster of Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz
5.4
Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz
5.4

Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz

, 2023
Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz
Russia / Family, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz
5.4
Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz - Trailer
Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz  Trailer

Cast

Oxana Fedorova
Olga
Vyacheslav Grishechkin
Vyacheslav Grishechkin
Andrey Guramishvili
Vitaliy Panasenko
Natalya Demidova
Zoya
Nika Amiradzhibi
Laura
Svetlana Davydova
Zavuch
Vladislav Demchenko
Per-Noel
Devi
Masha
Georgiy Devyatisilnyy
Animator
Yusuf Dibirov
Yura
Viktor Falaleev
Polkovnik politsii
Director Mikhail Krupin
Writer Mikhail Krupin
Composer Sergey Zhukov, Evgeny Shchukin, Sergei Zhukov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 23 November 2023
Release date
23 November 2023 Russia Cinemaus Studio
Worldwide Gross $1,532
Production Derzhava
Also known as
Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz, Настоящий Дед Мороз

Film rating

5.4
Rate 13 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz - Trailer
Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz Trailer
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