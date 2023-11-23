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Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz
5.4
Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz
, 2023
Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz
Russia / Family, Comedy / 18+
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5.4
Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Oxana Fedorova
Olga
Vyacheslav Grishechkin
Andrey Guramishvili
Vitaliy Panasenko
Natalya Demidova
Zoya
Nika Amiradzhibi
Laura
Svetlana Davydova
Zavuch
Vladislav Demchenko
Per-Noel
Devi
Masha
Georgiy Devyatisilnyy
Animator
Yusuf Dibirov
Yura
Viktor Falaleev
Polkovnik politsii
Director
Mikhail Krupin
Writer
Mikhail Krupin
Composer
Sergey Zhukov
,
Evgeny Shchukin
,
Sergei Zhukov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
23 November 2023
Release date
23 November 2023
Russia
Cinemaus Studio
Worldwide Gross
$1,532
Production
Derzhava
Also known as
Nastoyashchiy Ded Moroz, Настоящий Дед Мороз
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
13
votes
4.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Updated 24 February 2026
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