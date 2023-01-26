Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of One Last Evening
6.9
Kinoafisha Films One Last Evening
6.9

One Last Evening

, 2023
Letzter Abend
Germany / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of One Last Evening
6.9

Synopsis

In the standstill of the pandemic summer, a young couple wants to start anew and move from Hanover to Berlin. To say goodbye, they are throwing a farewell dinner. But good friends cancel — and uninvited guests show up. Soon, secret longings, misunderstandings and human abysses of the privileged dinner guests are revealed. Here, everyone is fighting only for themselves: a “bubble” that seems to have everything and yet threatens to despair of itself.

Cast

Pauline Werner
Lisa
Susanne Dorothea Schneider
Katharina
Nikolai Gemel
Marcel
Isabelle von Stauffenberg
Valerie
Sebastian Jakob Doppelbauer
Clemens
Valentin Richter
Aaron
Julius Forster
Jan
Nils Rovira-Munoz
Jesús
Amelle Schwerk
Nadja
Pascal Houdus
Bo
Director Lukas Nathrath
Writer Sebastian Jakob Doppelbauer, Lukas Nathrath
Composer Sebastian Jakob Doppelbauer, Chris Köbke, Constantin Sayn-Wittgenstein, Slade Templeton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 26 January 2023
Release date
24 August 2023 Germany 12
13 October 2023 Latvia N16
5 October 2023 Netherlands 12
Worldwide Gross $16,958
Production Klinkerfilm Productions
Also known as
Letzter Abend, One Last Evening, Kolacja pożegnalna, 最后一夜

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more