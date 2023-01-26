In the standstill of the pandemic summer, a young couple wants to start anew and move from Hanover to Berlin. To say goodbye, they are throwing a farewell dinner. But good friends cancel — and uninvited guests show up. Soon, secret longings, misunderstandings and human abysses of the privileged dinner guests are revealed. Here, everyone is fighting only for themselves: a “bubble” that seems to have everything and yet threatens to despair of itself.
Cast
Pauline Werner
Lisa
Susanne Dorothea Schneider
Katharina
Nikolai Gemel
Marcel
Isabelle von Stauffenberg
Valerie
Sebastian Jakob Doppelbauer
Clemens
Valentin Richter
Aaron
Julius Forster
Jan
Nils Rovira-Munoz
Jesús
Amelle Schwerk
Nadja
Pascal Houdus
Bo
DirectorLukas Nathrath
WriterSebastian Jakob Doppelbauer, Lukas Nathrath
ComposerSebastian Jakob Doppelbauer, Chris Köbke, Constantin Sayn-Wittgenstein, Slade Templeton