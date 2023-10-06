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5.6
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Nevidimyy moy
5.6
Nevidimyy moy
, 2023
Nevidimyy moy
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Cast
Darya Ekamasova
Mariya
Mikhail Troynik
Vladimir Seleznyov
Sergey Gruzinov
Ilya
Polina Raykina
Aleksandr Adabashyan
Averbach
Tamara Adamova
Valya
Yuliya Cherepnina
Nina Fyodorova
Natalya Donskaya
Ulyana Filatova
Oleg Garkusha
Anver Jgudin
Lev Naumovich Krivtsov
Director
Anton Bilzho
Writer
Anton Bilzho
,
Evgeniy Kerov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
6 October 2023
Production
Republic
Also known as
Nevidimyy moy, Невидимый мой
More
Film rating
5.6
Rate
14
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
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