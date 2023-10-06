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Poster of Nevidimyy moy
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Nevidimyy moy
5.6

Nevidimyy moy

, 2023
Nevidimyy moy
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Nevidimyy moy
5.6

Cast

Darya Ekamasova
Darya Ekamasova
Mariya
Mikhail Troynik
Mikhail Troynik
Vladimir Seleznyov
Vladimir Seleznyov
Sergey Gruzinov
Sergey Gruzinov
Ilya
Polina Raykina
Polina Raykina
Aleksandr Adabashyan
Aleksandr Adabashyan
Averbach
Tamara Adamova
Valya
Yuliya Cherepnina
Yuliya Cherepnina
Nina Fyodorova
Natalya Donskaya
Ulyana Filatova
Oleg Garkusha
Oleg Garkusha
Anver Jgudin
Lev Naumovich Krivtsov
Director Anton Bilzho
Writer Anton Bilzho, Evgeniy Kerov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 6 October 2023
Production Republic
Also known as
Nevidimyy moy, Невидимый мой

Film rating

5.6
Rate 14 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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