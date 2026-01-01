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Mikhail Troynik
Mikhail Troynik
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Troynik
Mikhail Troynik
Mikhail Troynik
Date of Birth
24 March 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Kommersant
(2026)
7.6
Pravda
(2024)
7.4
Den nedeli - lyuboy
(2024)
Filmography
Otdelenie
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
7.9
Kommersant
Drama, Adaptation
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Kosmicheskaya Mashka
Comedy
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Zato
Crime, Thriller
2025, Russia
5.5
Eterna
Fantasy, Adventure
2025, Russia
Trudnye papy
Comedy
2025, Russia
5.8
Soldatskaya mat
War, Drama
2025, Russia
5.3
Iskusstvo soblazna
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
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