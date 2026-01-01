Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mikhail Troynik
Mikhail Troynik Mikhail Troynik
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Troynik

Mikhail Troynik

Mikhail Troynik

Date of Birth
24 March 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Kommersant 7.9
Kommersant (2026)
Pravda 7.6
Pravda (2024)
Den nedeli - lyuboy 7.4
Den nedeli - lyuboy (2024)

Filmography

Otdelenie
Otdelenie
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Kommersant 7.9
Kommersant
Drama, Adaptation 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Kosmicheskaya Mashka
Kosmicheskaya Mashka
Comedy 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Zato
Crime, Thriller 2025, Russia
Eterna 5.5
Eterna
Fantasy, Adventure 2025, Russia
Trudnye papy
Comedy 2025, Russia
Soldatskaya mat 5.8
Soldatskaya mat
War, Drama 2025, Russia
Iskusstvo soblazna 5.3
Iskusstvo soblazna
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more