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Poster of Alchemist Cursed in Time
6.1
Alchemist Cursed in Time - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Alchemist Cursed in Time
6.1

Alchemist Cursed in Time

, 2022
Princezna zakletá v case 2
Czechia / Comedy, Family, Fantasy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Alchemist Cursed in Time
6.1
Alchemist Cursed in Time - Dubbed trailer
Alchemist Cursed in Time  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

It follows young alchemist Amélie as she acquires a magical power: partially influencing the flow of time. But she is split in time, and Amélie from the present meets Améliw from the past, who accompanies her every step of the way.

Cast

Eliska Krenková
Eliska Krenková
Amélie
Natalia Germani
Princess Ellena
Marek Lambora
Prince John of Calderon
Simona Zmrzlá
Simona Zmrzlá
Murien
Vojtech Kotek
alchymista Edwin
Jan Révai
King Robert VIII.
Martin Písarík
Guard Martin
Jakub Ouvin
Guard Frantisek
Roman Zach
Roman Zach
Archivald
Ján Jackuliak
Director Petr Kubik
Writer Petr Kubik, Lukás Parík, Viktor Kristof
Composer Lukás Parík
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 8 February 2024
World premiere 17 November 2022
Release date
9 November 2023 Russia Кинологистика
9 November 2023 Azerbaijan
9 November 2023 Bulgaria
17 November 2022 Czechia
16 November 2023 Kazakhstan 12+
16 November 2023 Kyrgyzstan 12+
9 November 2023 Moldova
1 December 2022 Slovakia
16 November 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $1,113,505
Production ProfesionalniVideo, Three Brothers
Also known as
Princezna zakletá v case 2, Princess Lost in Time 2, A Princesa e o Feitiço do Tempo, Alchemist Cursed in Time, Królewna zaklęta w czasie 2, Princess Cursed in Time: Alchemist's Quest, Princezna zakletá v čase 2, Princezná zakliata v čase 2, Принцесса и Колдун Алазар, La Princesa y el Hechizo del Tiempo, Alchymistka zakletá v čase

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Alchemist Cursed in Time - Dubbed trailer
Alchemist Cursed in Time Dubbed trailer
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