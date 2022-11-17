It follows young alchemist Amélie as she acquires a magical power: partially influencing the flow of time. But she is split in time, and Amélie from the present meets Améliw from the past, who accompanies her every step of the way.
Princezna zakletá v case 2, Princess Lost in Time 2, A Princesa e o Feitiço do Tempo, Alchemist Cursed in Time, Królewna zaklęta w czasie 2, Princess Cursed in Time: Alchemist's Quest, Princezna zakletá v čase 2, Princezná zakliata v čase 2, Принцесса и Колдун Алазар, La Princesa y el Hechizo del Tiempo, Alchymistka zakletá v čase