Houria
1 poster
Houria

Houria

Houria 18+
Synopsis

A young woman who is passionate about ballet dancing and experiences a trauma, and then she meets other women who have experienced similar situations and they find a creative way to pursue their passion.
Country Algeria / France
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 24 August 2022
Release date
14 September 2023 Czechia 12+
15 March 2023 France TP
21 July 2023 Japan
28 March 2024 Montenegro
2 June 2023 Poland
16 November 2023 Serbia
25 December 2024 South Korea 12
30 June 2023 Spain
Budget €3,893,785
Worldwide Gross $571,455
Production The Ink Connection, High Sea Production, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Houria, Bailando en silencio, Dançando no Silêncio, Horia, Houria - La voce della libertà, Houria (libertad), Houria, libertad, Livets dans, Хурия, 裸足になって
Director
Mounia Meddour
Cast
Lyna Khoudri
Lyna Khoudri
Rachida Brakni
Nadia Kaci
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
