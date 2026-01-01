Menu
Martijn Lakemeier

Date of Birth
17 September 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Winter in Wartime 7.0
Winter in Wartime (2008)
The East 6.9
The East (2020)
Safe Harbor 6.3
Safe Harbor (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Safe Harbor 6.3
Safe Harbor
Thriller 2025, Belgium/Netherlands
Máxima
Máxima
Drama 2024, Netherlands
Happy Ending 5.8
Happy Ending Happy Ending
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Netherlands
The East 6.9
The East De Oost
Drama, Thriller, War 2020, Netherlands
Tout là-haut 5.5
Tout là-haut Tout là-haut
Adventure, Sport 2017, France
Winter in Wartime 7
Winter in Wartime Oorlogswinter
History, War, Drama 2008, Netherlands / Belgium
