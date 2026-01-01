Martijn Lakemeier

Menu
Date of Birth
17 September 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
Winter in Wartime
(2008)
6.9
The East
(2020)
6.3
Safe Harbor
(2025)
Filmography
6.3
Safe Harbor
Thriller
2025, Belgium/Netherlands
Máxima
Drama
2024, Netherlands
5.8
Happy Ending
Happy Ending
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Netherlands
Watch trailer
6.9
The East
De Oost
Drama, Thriller, War
2020, Netherlands
5.5
Tout là-haut
Tout là-haut
Adventure, Sport
2017, France
Watch trailer
7
Winter in Wartime
Oorlogswinter
History, War, Drama
2008, Netherlands / Belgium
