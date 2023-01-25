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Poster of Little Town
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Little Town
7.4

Little Town

, 2023
Little Town
USA / Family / 18+
Poster of Little Town
7.4

Synopsis

A stand up comedian who dreams of becoming a star takes his son on the road to a Little Town in the mountains to find his mom. They are accompanied by a free spirit girl who inspires him to follow his dreams.

Cast

Jason Paul Field
Jason
Grant Stevens
Tommy
Xander Bailey
Agent
Chuck Ramage
Truck Driver
Irina Kompa
Cafe Server
Crystal St John
Lauren
Bill J. Stevens
Old Man
Timothy Huls
Club Manager
Rahne Avant
Mother
Margaret Stevens
Teacher
Director Dani Menkin
Writer Dani Menkin
Composer Chris Gubisch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 25 June 2024
World premiere 25 January 2023
Production Hey Jude Productions
Also known as
Little Town

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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