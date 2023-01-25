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7.4
Kinoafisha
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Little Town
7.4
Little Town
, 2023
Little Town
USA / Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Synopsis
A stand up comedian who dreams of becoming a star takes his son on the road to a Little Town in the mountains to find his mom. They are accompanied by a free spirit girl who inspires him to follow his dreams.
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Cast
Jason Paul Field
Jason
Grant Stevens
Tommy
Xander Bailey
Agent
Chuck Ramage
Truck Driver
Irina Kompa
Cafe Server
Crystal St John
Lauren
Bill J. Stevens
Old Man
Timothy Huls
Club Manager
Rahne Avant
Mother
Margaret Stevens
Teacher
Director
Dani Menkin
Writer
Dani Menkin
Composer
Chris Gubisch
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
25 June 2024
World premiere
25 January 2023
Production
Hey Jude Productions
Also known as
Little Town
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
12
votes
6.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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