Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Noam Chomsky
Noam Chomsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noam Chomsky
Noam Chomsky
Noam Chomsky
Date of Birth
7 December 1928
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.0
Requiem for the American Dream
(2015)
7.1
Is the Man Who Is Tall Happy?
(2013)
7.1
After Work
(2023)
Filmography
7.1
After Work
After Work
Documentary
2023, Finland / Italy / Norway / Sweden
6.6
Brexitannia
Brexitannia
Documentary
2017, Great Britain / Russia
8
Requiem for the American Dream
Requiem for the American Dream
Documentary
2015, USA
6.8
The 50 Year Argument
The New York Review of Books: A 50 Year Argument
Documentary
2014, USA
7.1
Is the Man Who Is Tall Happy?
Is the Man Who Is Tall Happy?: An Animated Conversation with Noam Chomsky
Animation, Biography, Documentary
2013, France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree