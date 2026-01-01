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Noam Chomsky
Noam Chomsky Noam Chomsky
Kinoafisha Persons Noam Chomsky

Noam Chomsky

Noam Chomsky

Date of Birth
7 December 1928
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Voice actor

Popular Films

Requiem for the American Dream 8.0
Requiem for the American Dream (2015)
Is the Man Who Is Tall Happy? 7.1
Is the Man Who Is Tall Happy? (2013)
After Work 7.1
After Work (2023)

Filmography

After Work 7.1
After Work After Work
Documentary 2023, Finland / Italy / Norway / Sweden
Brexitannia 6.6
Brexitannia Brexitannia
Documentary 2017, Great Britain / Russia
Requiem for the American Dream 8
Requiem for the American Dream Requiem for the American Dream
Documentary 2015, USA
The 50 Year Argument 6.8
The 50 Year Argument The New York Review of Books: A 50 Year Argument
Documentary 2014, USA
Is the Man Who Is Tall Happy? 7.1
Is the Man Who Is Tall Happy? Is the Man Who Is Tall Happy?: An Animated Conversation with Noam Chomsky
Animation, Biography, Documentary 2013, France
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