An underground espionage organization called The Agency employs a league of top-notch female assassins known by the code name Kitty to do their dirty work. When the Kitties’ mentor The Grey Fox is betrayed by The Agency and marked for death, he recruits a goofy young office worker to take his place. The newbie cutup chews the scenery as he transforms from zero to hero under the brutally rigorous training of the cool-as-ice Kitties. Their next mission? To wreak vengeance on the double crossers! Built on comic book logic with its tongue firmly in cheek, this anarchic action-comedy is a rousing pastiche of Asian genre film tropes and references exuberantly topped off with a riotous Thai sense of humor for a rollicking good time.