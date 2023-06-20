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Poster of Kitty the Killer
5.2
Kitty the Killer - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kitty the Killer
5.2

Kitty the Killer

, 2023
Kitty the Killer
Thailand / Action, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Kitty the Killer
5.2
Kitty the Killer - Dubbed trailer
Kitty the Killer  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

An underground espionage organization called The Agency employs a league of top-notch female assassins known by the code name Kitty to do their dirty work. When the Kitties’ mentor The Grey Fox is betrayed by The Agency and marked for death, he recruits a goofy young office worker to take his place. The newbie cutup chews the scenery as he transforms from zero to hero under the brutally rigorous training of the cool-as-ice Kitties. Their next mission? To wreak vengeance on the double crossers! Built on comic book logic with its tongue firmly in cheek, this anarchic action-comedy is a rousing pastiche of Asian genre film tropes and references exuberantly topped off with a riotous Thai sense of humor for a rollicking good time.

Cast

Ploypailin Thangprapaporn
Dina
Somchai Kemglad
Keng
Vithaya Pansringarm
Vithaya Pansringarm
Makin
Pat Chatburirak
Keetapat Pongrue
Denkhun Ngamnet
Charlie
Nara Aniwat
Charlie's Boss
Sutina Laoamnuaichai
Director Lee Thongkham
Writer Lee Thongkham, Sorawi Alapach, Venus Saksiri, Teerat Vanavongtanate
Composer Bruno Brugnano
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Thailand
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
Online premiere 5 October 2023
World premiere 20 June 2023
Release date
23 November 2023 Russia Кинологистика
23 November 2023 Azerbaijan
23 November 2023 Bulgaria
30 November 2023 Kazakhstan
23 November 2023 Kyrgyzstan
23 November 2023 Moldova
3 November 2023 Taiwan
16 November 2023 Tajikistan
22 June 2023 Thailand 15
3 May 2024 USA NR
30 November 2023 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $2,059
Production Thongkham Films
Also known as
Kitty the Killer, Китти-киллер, 凱蒂超殺女, کیتی قاتل

Film rating

5.2
Rate 11 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Kitty the Killer - Dubbed trailer
Kitty the Killer Dubbed trailer
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