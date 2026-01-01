Menu
The Poseidon Adventure Awards

Awards and nominations of The Poseidon Adventure 1972

Academy Awards, USA 1973 Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Special Achievement Award
Winner
Special Achievement Award
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973 Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1973 BAFTA Awards 1973
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
