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6.5
Kinoafisha
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Grace
6.5
Grace
, 2023
Blazh
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
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Posters
Awards
6.5
Synopsis
In Russia, an introverted father and his teenage daughter live on the road in a van that contains their entire life, including the equipment for a travelling cinema: the source of their meager income.
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Cast
Gela Chitava
Father
Maria Lukyanova
Daughter
Daro Akimidze
Koba Akimidze
Aleksandr Cherednik
Christina Chernyavskaya
Anna Grigoryeva
Ivan Ivashov
Dmitry Khalileyev
Issa Khasatsov
Director
Ilya Povolotsky
Writer
Ilya Povolotsky
Composer
Sasha Kletsov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 59 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
23 May 2023
Release date
24 January 2024
France
19 October 2024
Japan
G
Worldwide Gross
$669
Production
Black Chamber
Also known as
Blazh, Grace, Graça, La grâce, Łaska, Χάρη, Блажь, グレース
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
15
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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