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Poster of Grace
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Grace
6.5

Grace

, 2023
Blazh
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Grace
6.5

Synopsis

In Russia, an introverted father and his teenage daughter live on the road in a van that contains their entire life, including the equipment for a travelling cinema: the source of their meager income.

Cast

Gela Chitava
Father
Maria Lukyanova
Daughter
Daro Akimidze
Koba Akimidze
Aleksandr Cherednik
Christina Chernyavskaya
Anna Grigoryeva
Ivan Ivashov
Ivan Ivashov
Dmitry Khalileyev
Issa Khasatsov
Director Ilya Povolotsky
Writer Ilya Povolotsky
Composer Sasha Kletsov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 23 May 2023
Release date
24 January 2024 France
19 October 2024 Japan G
Worldwide Gross $669
Production Black Chamber
Also known as
Blazh, Grace, Graça, La grâce, Łaska, Χάρη, Блажь, グレース

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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