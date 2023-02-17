Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Рейтинги
7.1
IMDb Rating: 5.5
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Charley's Horse
Charley's Horse
Heart of a Champion
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Family
Synopsis
A 14-year-old coping with the divorce of her parents, a new school and typical teenage growing pains finds purpose and pride in a lost horse she cares for and trains for a state competition.
Expand
Charley's Horse
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
21 February 2023
World premiere
17 February 2023
Release date
13 July 2023
Russia
Кинологистика
13 July 2023
Azerbaijan
13 July 2023
Bulgaria
13 July 2023
Kyrgyzstan
13 July 2023
Moldova
13 July 2023
Tajikistan
13 July 2023
Uzbekistan
MPAA
PG
Worldwide Gross
$28,458
Production
Charlie's Horse, Saban Films
Also known as
Heart of a Champion, Charley's Horse, Charlie lova, Charlie's Horse, Charlies Pferd - Das Herz eines Champions, Лошадь Чарли
Director
Brad Keller
Cast
Casper Van Dien
YaYa Gosselin
Edward Furlong
Major Dodge Jr.
Carson Cunningham
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Charley's Horse
Trailer in russian
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree