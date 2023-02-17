Menu
Poster of Charley's Horse
IMDb Rating: 5.5
Charley's Horse

Synopsis

A 14-year-old coping with the divorce of her parents, a new school and typical teenage growing pains finds purpose and pride in a lost horse she cares for and trains for a state competition.
Charley's Horse  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 21 February 2023
World premiere 17 February 2023
Release date
13 July 2023 Russia Кинологистика
13 July 2023 Azerbaijan
13 July 2023 Bulgaria
13 July 2023 Kyrgyzstan
13 July 2023 Moldova
13 July 2023 Tajikistan
13 July 2023 Uzbekistan
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $28,458
Production Charlie's Horse, Saban Films
Also known as
Heart of a Champion, Charley's Horse, Charlie lova, Charlie's Horse, Charlies Pferd - Das Herz eines Champions, Лошадь Чарли
Director
Brad Keller
Cast
Casper Van Dien
Casper Van Dien
YaYa Gosselin
YaYa Gosselin
Edward Furlong
Edward Furlong
Major Dodge Jr.
Major Dodge Jr.
Carson Cunningham
Carson Cunningham
7.1
5.5 IMDb
Charley's Horse Trailer in russian
Stills
