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Filmography
Major Dodge Jr.
Major Dodge Jr.
Kinoafisha
Persons
Major Dodge Jr.
Major Dodge Jr.
Major Dodge Jr.
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.1
Charley's Horse
(2023)
7.1
Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse
(2023)
6.3
Undying
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Family
Horror
Romantic
Short
Year
All
2026
2023
2020
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actor
6
It's Not Like That
Drama
2026, USA
7.1
Charley's Horse
Heart of a Champion
Drama, Family
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Undying
Undying
Comedy, Horror, Romantic, Short
2023, USA
7.1
Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse
Wildfire
Family
2023, USA
5.5
Alabama Snake
Alabama Snake
Crime, Documentary
2020, USA
2.8
The Penitent Thief
The Penitent Thief
Drama
2020, USA
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