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Major Dodge Jr.
Major Dodge Jr. Major Dodge Jr.
Kinoafisha Persons Major Dodge Jr.

Major Dodge Jr.

Major Dodge Jr.

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Charley's Horse 7.1
Charley's Horse (2023)
Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse 7.1
Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse (2023)
Undying 6.3
Undying (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
It's Not Like That
It's Not Like That
Drama 2026, USA
Charley's Horse 7.1
Charley's Horse Heart of a Champion
Drama, Family 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Undying 6.3
Undying Undying
Comedy, Horror, Romantic, Short 2023, USA
Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse 7.1
Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse Wildfire
Family 2023, USA
Alabama Snake 5.5
Alabama Snake Alabama Snake
Crime, Documentary 2020, USA
The Penitent Thief 2.8
The Penitent Thief The Penitent Thief
Drama 2020, USA
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