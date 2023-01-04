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Poster of This One Summer
5.6
Kinoafisha Films This One Summer
5.6

This One Summer

, 2022
Cet été-là
France / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of This One Summer
5.6

Synopsis

Every summer, 10-year-old Dune goes with her parents to the south-west coast of France, where she meets her best friend Mathilde. Together, they explore pine forests, contemplate the shape of clouds, follow teenagers and crash their parties, and secretly watch horror films. But this one summer is special for Dune – last year, the family skipped their usual holiday without her knowing why. She feels that something has changed. As childhood becomes a little more distant, she begins to see adults and teenagers differently and understand their secrets.

Cast

Marina Foïs
Marina Foïs
Sarah
Gael García Bernal
Gael García Bernal
Thiago
Rose Pou-Pellicer
Dune
Juliette Havelange
Mathilde
Chiara Mastroianni
Chiara Mastroianni
Louise
Ángela Molina
Pepe
Adèle Wismes
Adèle Wismes
Margaux
Hugo Fernandes
Elliot
Pelo Lavielle
Claude
Sandrine Vargas
Sandrine
Director Eric Lartigau
Writer Delphine Gleize, Eric Lartigau, Jillian Tamaki, Mariko Tamaki
Composer Evgueni Galperine, Sacha Galperine
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 4 April 2023
World premiere 4 January 2023
Release date
4 January 2023 France TP
9 February 2023 Germany 12
3 August 2023 Portugal M/12
Worldwide Gross $450,747
Production Trésor Films, StudioCanal, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Cet été-là, This One Summer, Az a bizonyos nyár, Dieser eine Sommer, Finalmente o Verão, Jedyne takie lato, Nuestro verano, То самое лето, One Summer

Film rating

5.6
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5.6 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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