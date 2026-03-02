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Nikolay Kolyada
Nikolay Kolyada Nikolay Kolyada
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Kolyada

Nikolay Kolyada

Nikolay Kolyada

Date of Birth
3 December 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
2 March 2026
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Tyul'pany 6.8
Tyul'pany (2026)
Petrov's Flu 6.8
Petrov's Flu (2021)
Legendy nashikh predkov 6.7
Legendy nashikh predkov (2025)

Filmography

Tyul'pany 6.8
Tyul'pany Tyul'pany
Comedy, Romantic 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Legendy nashikh predkov 6.7
Legendy nashikh predkov Legendy nashikh predkov
Fantasy, Adventure, Family 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Ischeznuvshiy velosipedist Ischeznuvshiy velosipedist
Detective, Comedy 2023, Russia
Petrov's Flu 6.8
Petrov's Flu Petrovy v grippe
Drama 2021, Russia / France / Switzerland
Watch trailer
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya 6.6
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya
Mystery, Detective 2018, Russia
A Gentle Creature 6.4
A Gentle Creature Krotkaya / A Gentle Creature
Drama 2017, France / Russia / Germany / Latvia / Lithuania / Netherlands
Watch trailer
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