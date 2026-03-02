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Filmography
Nikolay Kolyada
Nikolay Kolyada
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Kolyada
Nikolay Kolyada
Nikolay Kolyada
Date of Birth
3 December 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
2 March 2026
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.8
Tyul'pany
(2026)
6.8
Petrov's Flu
(2021)
6.7
Legendy nashikh predkov
(2025)
Filmography
6.8
Tyul'pany
Tyul'pany
Comedy, Romantic
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Legendy nashikh predkov
Legendy nashikh predkov
Fantasy, Adventure, Family
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Ischeznuvshiy velosipedist
Ischeznuvshiy velosipedist
Detective, Comedy
2023, Russia
6.8
Petrov's Flu
Petrovy v grippe
Drama
2021, Russia / France / Switzerland
Watch trailer
6.6
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya
Poslednyaya milaya Bolgariya
Mystery, Detective
2018, Russia
6.4
A Gentle Creature
Krotkaya / A Gentle Creature
Drama
2017, France / Russia / Germany / Latvia / Lithuania / Netherlands
Watch trailer
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