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5.9
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The End of Sex
5.9
The End of Sex
, 2022
The End of Sex
Canada / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
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5.9
Synopsis
A young couple, feeling the pressures of parenting and adulthood, sends their kids to camp for the first time and embark on a series of sexual adventures to reinvigorate their relationship.
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Cast
Emily Hampshire
Emma
Gray Powell
Marlon
Lily Gao
Kelly
Jonas Chernick
Josh
Melanie Scrofano
Wendy
Eden Cupid
Aisha
Emily Watt
Dawn
Maya Misaljevic
Grace
Kimberly-Sue Murray
Simone
Samantha Espie
Janice
Director
Sean Garrity
Writer
Jonas Chernick
Composer
Ari Posner
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
3 July 2023
World premiere
10 September 2022
Release date
15 June 2023
Australia
MA 15+
2 June 2023
Lithuania
28 April 2023
Netherlands
16
28 April 2023
USA
R
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$60,135
Production
Vortex Media, Vortex Productions
Also known as
The End of Sex, As Aventuras Sexuais de um Casal em Crise, El fin del sexo, Seksi lõpp, Sekso pabaiga, Sexo Já Era, Секс после брака, 性愛告急中
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 19 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
Emma
We don't have to close the door. We can be as loud as we want.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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