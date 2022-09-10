Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The End of Sex
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The End of Sex
5.9

The End of Sex

, 2022
The End of Sex
Canada / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The End of Sex
5.9

Synopsis

A young couple, feeling the pressures of parenting and adulthood, sends their kids to camp for the first time and embark on a series of sexual adventures to reinvigorate their relationship.

Cast

Emily Hampshire
Emily Hampshire
Emma
Gray Powell
Marlon
Lily Gao
Lily Gao
Kelly
Jonas Chernick
Josh
Melanie Scrofano
Melanie Scrofano
Wendy
Eden Cupid
Aisha
Emily Watt
Dawn
Maya Misaljevic
Grace
Kimberly-Sue Murray
Simone
Samantha Espie
Janice
Director Sean Garrity
Writer Jonas Chernick
Composer Ari Posner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 3 July 2023
World premiere 10 September 2022
Release date
15 June 2023 Australia MA 15+
2 June 2023 Lithuania
28 April 2023 Netherlands 16
28 April 2023 USA R
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $60,135
Production Vortex Media, Vortex Productions
Also known as
The End of Sex, As Aventuras Sexuais de um Casal em Crise, El fin del sexo, Seksi lõpp, Sekso pabaiga, Sexo Já Era, Секс после брака, 性愛告急中

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more