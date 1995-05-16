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What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lily Gao
Lily Gao
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lily Gao
Lily Gao
Lily Gao
Date of Birth
16 May 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.7
Blue Sun Palace
(2024)
6.4
Slip
(2023)
6.3
Dream Scenario
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2021
2019
All
8
Films
7
TV Shows
1
Actress
8
6.3
Dream Scenario
Dream Scenario
Comedy, Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Blue Sun Palace
Blue Sun Palace
Drama
2024, USA
4.2
Believer
Believer
Thriller
2024, Canada
Watch trailer
6.4
Slip
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2023, USA/Canada
6.2
Catering Christmas
Catering Christmas
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Canada / USA
5.9
The End of Sex
The End of Sex
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Canada
5.7
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
Action, Horror, Mystery
2021, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Rabid
Rabid
Horror
2019, Canada
Watch trailer
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