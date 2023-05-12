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Poster of Neymar
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Neymar
7.1

Neymar

, 2023
Neymar
India / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Neymar
7.1

Synopsis

Follows two young football fans as they go through adventures and things take a turn in their lives.

Cast

Mathew Thomas
Akash Sahadevan
Naslen
Shinto Chackola
Johny Antony
Thomas
Geethi Sangeetha
Vijayaraghavan
Chackola
Sajin Gopu
Kannan
Maniyanpilla Raju
Resmi Boban
Mary Thomas
Thushara Pillai
Mini
Shammi Thilakan
Sahadevan
Yog Japee
Gabriel
Rishikanth
Director Sudhi Maddison
Writer Sudhi Maddison, Paulson Skaria, Adarsh Sukumaran
Composer Shaan Rahman, Gopi Sundar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 12 May 2023
Release date
12 May 2023 India U
12 May 2023 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $52,438
Production V Cinemas International, V Cinemas
Also known as
Neymar, Неймар, नेयमर

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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