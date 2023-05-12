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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Neymar
7.1
Neymar
, 2023
Neymar
India / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.1
Synopsis
Follows two young football fans as they go through adventures and things take a turn in their lives.
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Cast
Mathew Thomas
Akash Sahadevan
Naslen
Shinto Chackola
Johny Antony
Thomas
Geethi Sangeetha
Vijayaraghavan
Chackola
Sajin Gopu
Kannan
Maniyanpilla Raju
Resmi Boban
Mary Thomas
Thushara Pillai
Mini
Shammi Thilakan
Sahadevan
Yog Japee
Gabriel
Rishikanth
Director
Sudhi Maddison
Writer
Sudhi Maddison
,
Paulson Skaria
,
Adarsh Sukumaran
Composer
Shaan Rahman
,
Gopi Sundar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2023
World premiere
12 May 2023
Release date
12 May 2023
India
U
12 May 2023
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$52,438
Production
V Cinemas International, V Cinemas
Also known as
Neymar, Неймар, नेयमर
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
13
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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