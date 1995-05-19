Menu
Aggy K. Adams
Date of Birth
19 May 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)

Popular Films

Taurins Senior 7.5
Taurins Senior (2023)
Altered 5.5
Altered (2025)
The Perfect Escape 5.0
The Perfect Escape (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 3 TV Shows 1 Actress 4
Altered 5.5
Altered Altered
Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
Watch trailer
Tickets
Salade Grecque
Salade Grecque
Drama 2023, France
The Perfect Escape 5
The Perfect Escape The Perfect Escape
Comedy 2023, Great Britain / Romania
Taurins Senior 7.5
Taurins Senior Taurins Senior
Comedy, Drama 2023, Latvia
