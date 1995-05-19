Menu
Aggy K. Adams
Aggy K. Adams
Aggy K. Adams
Aggy K. Adams
Aggy K. Adams
Date of Birth
19 May 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Popular Films
7.5
Taurins Senior
(2023)
5.5
Altered
(2025)
Tickets
5.0
The Perfect Escape
(2023)
Filmography
5.5
Altered
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
Watch trailer
Tickets
Salade Grecque
Drama
2023, France
5
The Perfect Escape
The Perfect Escape
Comedy
2023, Great Britain / Romania
7.5
Taurins Senior
Taurins Senior
Comedy, Drama
2023, Latvia
