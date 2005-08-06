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Matti Stooker
Matti Stooker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matti Stooker
Matti Stooker
Matti Stooker
Date of Birth
6 August 2005
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
5.8
Ninjas Down the Street
(2022)
5.5
De piraten van hiernaast
(2020)
Filmography
5.8
Ninjas Down the Street
De piraten van hiernaast: De ninja's van de overkant
Action, Adventure, Family
2022, Netherlands
5.5
De piraten van hiernaast
De piraten van hiernaast
Family
2020, Netherlands
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