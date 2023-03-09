Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
7.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Indigo Crystal
7.8
Indigo Crystal
, 2023
Indigo kristal
Serbia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
7.8
Synopsis
Vuk, a 38-year-old ex-convict haunted by his best friend's suicide, is trying to save his younger brother, Zizi.
Expand
Cast
Denis Murić
Zizi
Nina Jankovic
Maja
Milos Petrovic-Trojpec
Godzi
Nikola Brekovic
Saki
Milan Cucilovic
Milos Djurovic
Mare
Miodrag Radonjic
Vuk
Biba
Tajson
Luka Brocic
Enis
Marko Ivanovic
Director
Luka Mihailovic
Writer
Miloš Avramović
,
Luka Mihailovic
Composer
Luka Brocic
,
Damjan Nedelkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Serbia
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
9 March 2023
Release date
13 April 2023
Croatia
17 March 2023
Montenegro
9 March 2023
Serbia
Worldwide Gross
$566,596
Production
Archangel Studios, RTS, Rezim
Also known as
Indigo Kristal, Кристалл Индиго
More
Film rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree