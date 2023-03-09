Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Indigo Crystal
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Indigo Crystal
7.8

Indigo Crystal

, 2023
Indigo kristal
Serbia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Indigo Crystal
7.8

Synopsis

Vuk, a 38-year-old ex-convict haunted by his best friend's suicide, is trying to save his younger brother, Zizi.

Cast

Denis Murić
Zizi
Nina Jankovic
Maja
Milos Petrovic-Trojpec
Godzi
Nikola Brekovic
Saki
Milan Cucilovic
Milos Djurovic
Mare
Miodrag Radonjic
Vuk
Biba
Tajson
Luka Brocic
Enis
Marko Ivanovic
Director Luka Mihailovic
Writer Miloš Avramović, Luka Mihailovic
Composer Luka Brocic, Damjan Nedelkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 9 March 2023
Release date
13 April 2023 Croatia
17 March 2023 Montenegro
9 March 2023 Serbia
Worldwide Gross $566,596
Production Archangel Studios, RTS, Rezim
Also known as
Indigo Kristal, Кристалл Индиго

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more