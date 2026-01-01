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Nina Jankovic Nina Jankovic
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Jankovic

Nina Jankovic

Nina Jankovic

Date of Birth
20 April 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Ubice mog oca 8.1
Ubice mog oca (2016)
Indigo Crystal 7.8
Indigo Crystal (2023)
Kalkanski krugovi 7.6
Kalkanski krugovi (2021)

Filmography

Indigo Crystal 7.8
Indigo Crystal Indigo kristal
Drama 2023, Serbia
Kalkanski krugovi 7.6
Kalkanski krugovi
Drama, Detective 2021, Serbia
Ubice mog oca 8.1
Ubice mog oca
Action 2016, Serbia
Train Driver's Diary 7.1
Train Driver's Diary Dnevnik masinovodje
Comedy 2016, Serbia / Croatia
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