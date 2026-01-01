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Moscow, RU
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About
Filmography
Nina Jankovic
Nina Jankovic
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Jankovic
Nina Jankovic
Nina Jankovic
Date of Birth
20 April 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Ubice mog oca
(2016)
7.8
Indigo Crystal
(2023)
7.6
Kalkanski krugovi
(2021)
Filmography
7.8
Indigo Crystal
Indigo kristal
Drama
2023, Serbia
7.6
Kalkanski krugovi
Drama, Detective
2021, Serbia
8.1
Ubice mog oca
Action
2016, Serbia
7.1
Train Driver's Diary
Dnevnik masinovodje
Comedy
2016, Serbia / Croatia
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