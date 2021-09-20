Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Arthur Rambo
6.1
Arthur Rambo
, 2021
Arthur Rambo
France / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
6.1
Synopsis
Who is this Karim D. ? The new young writer whom the media can't get enough of? Or his alias, Arthur Rambo, the author of old hate-fuellled messages which are dredged up, one day, from social media websites?
Expand
Cast
Rabah Nait Oufella
Karim D.
Bilel Chegrani
Farid, le frère
Antoine Reinartz
Nicolas
Sofian Khammes
Rachid
Sarah Henochsberg
Léa
Malika Zerrouki
La mère de Karim
Anne Alvaro
Edith, l'écrivaine
Zineb Triki
Eva Louise
Anaël Snoek
Clio Balan
Leila Fournier
Tania Delcour
Director
Laurent Cantet
Writer
Samuel Doux
,
Laurent Cantet
,
Fanny Burdino
Composer
Chloé Thévenin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
21 September 2021
World premiere
20 September 2021
Release date
12 May 2022
Brazil
14
2 February 2022
France
U
2 February 2022
Portugal
M/12
22 April 2022
Spain
Budget
€4,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$162,902
Production
Les Films de Pierre, France 2 Cinéma, Memento Films Production
Also known as
Arthur Rambo, Arthur Rambo - Il blogger maledetto, Arthur Rambo - Ódio nas redes, Exposed, Αρθούρος Ράμπο, Артюр Рембо
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 21 March 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Arthur Rambo
A Man in a Hurry
Comedy, Drama
2018, France
6.0
The Class
Drama
2008, France
7.0
Heading South
Romantic
2005, France / Canada
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree