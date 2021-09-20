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Poster of Arthur Rambo
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Arthur Rambo
6.1

Arthur Rambo

, 2021
Arthur Rambo
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Arthur Rambo
6.1

Synopsis

Who is this Karim D. ? The new young writer whom the media can't get enough of? Or his alias, Arthur Rambo, the author of old hate-fuellled messages which are dredged up, one day, from social media websites?

Cast

Rabah Nait Oufella
Rabah Nait Oufella
Karim D.
Bilel Chegrani
Farid, le frère
Antoine Reinartz
Antoine Reinartz
Nicolas
Sofian Khammes
Sofian Khammes
Rachid
Sarah Henochsberg
Léa
Malika Zerrouki
La mère de Karim
Anne Alvaro
Anne Alvaro
Edith, l'écrivaine
Zineb Triki
Eva Louise
Anaël Snoek
Clio Balan
Leila Fournier
Tania Delcour
Director Laurent Cantet
Writer Samuel Doux, Laurent Cantet, Fanny Burdino
Composer Chloé Thévenin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 21 September 2021
World premiere 20 September 2021
Release date
12 May 2022 Brazil 14
2 February 2022 France U
2 February 2022 Portugal M/12
22 April 2022 Spain
Budget €4,500,000
Worldwide Gross $162,902
Production Les Films de Pierre, France 2 Cinéma, Memento Films Production
Also known as
Arthur Rambo, Arthur Rambo - Il blogger maledetto, Arthur Rambo - Ódio nas redes, Exposed, Αρθούρος Ράμπο, Артюр Рембо

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 21 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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