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Poster of Heading South
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Heading South
5.7

Heading South

, 2005
Vers le Sud
France, Canada / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Heading South
5.7

Cast

Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Karen Young
Ménothy Cesar
Louise Portal
Charlotte Rampling
Lys Ambroise
Director Laurent Cantet
Writer Robin Campillo, Laurent Cantet, Dany Laferrière, Sandy Whitelaw
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 7 September 2005
Release date
16 January 2007 Russia Кино без границ
16 January 2007 Belarus
25 January 2006 France
21 September 2006 Germany
16 June 2006 Italy
16 January 2007 Kazakhstan
16 January 2007 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $3,294,052
Production Haut et Court, Les Films Seville, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Vers le sud, Bienvenidas al paraíso, Heading South, Asszonyok paradicsoma, Em Direção ao Sul, Hacia el sur, In den Süden, Kohti etelää, Lõunasse, Mod syd, Mot södern, Na południe, Para o Sul, To kalesma tou notou, Verso il sud, Το κάλεσμα του νότου, На юг, 南へ向かう女たち

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb

Quotes

Ellen Brenda, a word of advice. Give him a free reign.
Brenda Look who's talking.
Ellen Listen, if you're out to snare a husband, you've come to the wrong address. Legba belongs to everyone. He makes the decisions.
Brenda He does, or you do?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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