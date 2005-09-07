ProductionHaut et Court, Les Films Seville, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Vers le sud, Bienvenidas al paraíso, Heading South, Asszonyok paradicsoma, Em Direção ao Sul, Hacia el sur, In den Süden, Kohti etelää, Lõunasse, Mod syd, Mot södern, Na południe, Para o Sul, To kalesma tou notou, Verso il sud, Το κάλεσμα του νότου, На юг, 南へ向かう女たち
Film rating
5.7
Rate10 votes
6.3IMDb
Quotes
EllenBrenda, a word of advice. Give him a free reign.
BrendaLook who's talking.
EllenListen, if you're out to snare a husband, you've come to the wrong address. Legba belongs to everyone. He makes the decisions.
BrendaHe does, or you do?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.