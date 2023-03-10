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7.0
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Maheshum Maruthiyum
7.0
Maheshum Maruthiyum
, 2023
Maheshum Marutiyum
India / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.0
Synopsis
A triangular love story between a man, a Maruti 800, and a woman. Set in 1983.
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Cast
Mamta Mohandas
Gauri
Asif Ali
Mahesh
Maniyanpilla Raju
Padmanabhan 'Pappettan'
Alexander Prasanth
Anumol R.S.
Maya
Divya M. Nair
Mahesh's Mother
Ranjini George
Advocate
Prem Kumar
Sakhavu
Kunchan
Adv. Rajan Pillai
Vijay Babu
Shaju K.S.
Wilson
Krishna Prasad
Dasappan
Director
Sethu
Writer
Sethu
Composer
Kedar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 14 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
10 March 2023
Release date
10 March 2023
India
U
10 March 2023
UAE
18TC
Budget
100,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$19,913
Production
Manian Pillai Raju Productions, VSL Film House
Also known as
Maheshum Marutiyum
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
12
votes
4.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 6 March 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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