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Poster of Maheshum Maruthiyum
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Maheshum Maruthiyum
7.0

Maheshum Maruthiyum

, 2023
Maheshum Marutiyum
India / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Maheshum Maruthiyum
7.0

Synopsis

A triangular love story between a man, a Maruti 800, and a woman. Set in 1983.

Cast

Mamta Mohandas
Gauri
Asif Ali
Mahesh
Maniyanpilla Raju
Padmanabhan 'Pappettan'
Alexander Prasanth
Anumol R.S.
Maya
Divya M. Nair
Mahesh's Mother
Ranjini George
Advocate
Prem Kumar
Sakhavu
Kunchan
Adv. Rajan Pillai
Vijay Babu
Shaju K.S.
Wilson
Krishna Prasad
Dasappan
Director Sethu
Writer Sethu
Composer Kedar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 10 March 2023
Release date
10 March 2023 India U
10 March 2023 UAE 18TC
Budget 100,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $19,913
Production Manian Pillai Raju Productions, VSL Film House
Also known as
Maheshum Marutiyum

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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