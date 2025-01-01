Menu
Occupation
Writer, Actress

Popular Films

The Farewell 7.8
The Farewell (2019)
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain 6.4
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023)
Swarm 0.0
Swarm (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 Films 2 TV Shows 1 Actress 3
Swarm
Swarm
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2023, USA
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain 6.4
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Farewell 7.8
The Farewell The Farewell
Comedy, Drama 2019, USA
Watch trailer
