Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Melvin Gregg
Melvin Gregg Melvin Gregg
Kinoafisha Persons Melvin Gregg

Melvin Gregg

Melvin Gregg

Date of Birth
22 September 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

American Vandal 7.9
American Vandal (2017)
The Paper 6.9
The Paper (2025)
The Way Back 6.7
The Way Back (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Paper 6.9
The Paper
Comedy 2025, USA
House Party 5
House Party House Party
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Share 6.1
Share Share?
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, USA
Zaya
Action, Thriller 2022,
The Blackening 6.2
The Blackening The Blackening
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Nine Perfect Strangers 6.6
Nine Perfect Strangers
Thriller, Mystery 2021, USA
The Way Back 6.7
The Way Back The Way Back
Sport, Drama 2020, USA
Watch trailer
High Flying Bird 6.2
High Flying Bird High Flying Bird
Drama 2019, USA
American Vandal 7.9
American Vandal
Comedy, Crime 2017, USA
Freakish
Freakish
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2016, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more