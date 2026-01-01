Menu
Melvin Gregg
Kinoafisha
Melvin Gregg
Date of Birth
22 September 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
American Vandal
(2017)
6.9
The Paper
(2025)
6.7
The Way Back
(2020)
Filmography
6.9
The Paper
Comedy
2025, USA
5
House Party
House Party
Comedy
2023, USA
6.1
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, USA
Zaya
Action, Thriller
2022,
6.2
The Blackening
The Blackening
Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
6.6
Nine Perfect Strangers
Thriller, Mystery
2021, USA
6.7
The Way Back
The Way Back
Sport, Drama
2020, USA
6.2
High Flying Bird
High Flying Bird
Drama
2019, USA
7.9
American Vandal
Comedy, Crime
2017, USA
Freakish
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2016, USA
