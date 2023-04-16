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Poster of Russkiy krest
5.9
Russkiy krest - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Russkiy krest
5.9

Russkiy krest

, 2022
Russkiy krest
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Russkiy krest
5.9
Russkiy krest - Trailer
Russkiy krest  Trailer

Cast

Mikhail Porechenkov
Mikhail Porechenkov
Polina Chernyshova
Polina Chernyshova
Angel
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Starets Fedosey
Dmitriy Blokhin
Dmitriy Blokhin
Predsedatel
Elena Korobeynikova
Elena Korobeynikova
Kuma
Irina Arkhipova
Uborshchitsa
Veronika Vernadskaya
Mikhail Sivorin
Mikhail Sivorin
Ekaterina Dar
Doch Tatyana
Nikita Kashevarov
Syn Tatyany
Valentin Klementyev
Arkhiyerey
Viktor Pashkin
Zek 1
Director Eduard Boyakov
Writer Eduard Boyakov, Nikolay Melnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 16 April 2023
Release date
16 April 2023 Russia Атмосфера Кино
Budget 70,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $207,744
Production Glagol, Sputnik
Also known as
Russkiy krest, Русский крест, Сказ об Иване Ростке

Film rating

5.9
Rate 76 votes
5.7 IMDb
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In overall ranking  3342 In the Drama genre  1253 In films of Russia  505 In films of 2022  155
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Russkiy krest - Trailer
Russkiy krest Trailer
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