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5.9
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Russkiy krest
5.9
Russkiy krest
, 2022
Russkiy krest
Russia / Drama / 18+
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5.9
Russkiy krest
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Mikhail Porechenkov
Polina Chernyshova
Angel
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Starets Fedosey
Dmitriy Blokhin
Predsedatel
Elena Korobeynikova
Kuma
Irina Arkhipova
Uborshchitsa
Veronika Vernadskaya
Mikhail Sivorin
Ekaterina Dar
Doch Tatyana
Nikita Kashevarov
Syn Tatyany
Valentin Klementyev
Arkhiyerey
Viktor Pashkin
Zek 1
Director
Eduard Boyakov
Writer
Eduard Boyakov
,
Nikolay Melnikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
16 April 2023
Release date
16 April 2023
Russia
Атмосфера Кино
Budget
70,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$207,744
Production
Glagol, Sputnik
Also known as
Russkiy krest, Русский крест, Сказ об Иване Ростке
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
76
votes
5.7
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
3342
In the Drama genre
1253
In films of Russia
505
In films of 2022
155
Updated 26 February 2026
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Russkiy krest
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