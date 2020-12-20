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Poster of Ilargi Guztiak
6.4
Ilargi Guztiak - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ilargi Guztiak
6.4

Ilargi Guztiak

, 2020
Ilargi Guztiak
Spain, France / Drama, Fantasy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ilargi Guztiak
6.4
Ilargi Guztiak - Dubbed trailer
Ilargi Guztiak  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Miriam del Prado
Miriam del Prado
Monja
Elena Uriz
Madre Superiora
Justi Larrinaga
Monja
Maite Sáez de Vicuña
Monja
Ane Biain
Monja
Haizea Carneros
Amaia
Udane Elosegi
Niña huérfana
Andere Garabieta
Niña huérfana
Iraia Serrano
Niña huérfana
June Larrañaga
Niña huérfana
Director Igor Legarreta
Writer Igor Legarreta, Jon Sagalá
Composer Pascal Gaigne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / France
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 3 September 2021
World premiere 20 December 2020
Release date
13 October 2022 Russia Ten Letters
13 October 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
13 October 2022 Kyrgyzstan 16+
25 December 2020 Spain
Budget €3,500,000
Worldwide Gross $59,378
Production Arcadia Motion Pictures, Kowalski Films, Noodles Production
Also known as
Ilargi Guztiak, All the Moons, Todas las lunas, Амайа. Дитя вампира, Ilargi guztiak. Todas las lunas, Krwawy księżyc, Minden holdak, Todas as Luas, Wszystkie Księżyce

Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Updated 25 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Ilargi Guztiak - Dubbed trailer
Ilargi Guztiak Dubbed trailer
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