Film details
Country
Spain / France
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
3 September 2021
World premiere
20 December 2020
Release date
|13 October 2022
|Russia
| Ten Letters
|
|13 October 2022
|Kazakhstan
|
|16+
|13 October 2022
|Kyrgyzstan
|
|16+
|25 December 2020
|Spain
|
|
Budget
€3,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$59,378
Production
Arcadia Motion Pictures, Kowalski Films, Noodles Production
Also known as
Ilargi Guztiak, All the Moons, Todas las lunas, Амайа. Дитя вампира, Ilargi guztiak. Todas las lunas, Krwawy księżyc, Minden holdak, Todas as Luas, Wszystkie Księżyce