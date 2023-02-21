Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Секта Столбуна
Kinoafisha Films Секта Столбуна

Секта Столбуна

, 2021
Секта Столбуна
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Секта Столбуна

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2021

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 21 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more