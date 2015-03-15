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Poster of Babysitter
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Babysitter
5.4

Babysitter

, 2015
Babysitter
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Babysitter
5.4

Synopsis

A dysfunctional L.A. family hires a mysterious babysitter who changes their lives.

Cast

Valerie Azlynn
Hailey Longway
Kimberly Blair
Teacher
Danielle Watts
Anjelika Dey
Luke Baybak
Luke Baybak
Mr. Druzy
Max Burkholder
Ray Longway
Jason Bond
Attorney
Francisco Kiko Garcia
Waiter
Willow Hale
Elderly Lady Driver
Kitty
Sadie Castellano
Amy Landecker
Amy Landecker
Janine
Director Morgan Krantz
Writer Morgan Krantz, Kyle Marvin
Composer Josh Grondin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 29 December 2017
World premiere 15 March 2015
Release date
11 September 2015 France
Also known as
Babysitter, Untitled Morgan Krantz Project

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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