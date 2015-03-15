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5.4
Kinoafisha
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Babysitter
5.4
Babysitter
, 2015
Babysitter
USA / Comedy / 18+
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5.4
Synopsis
A dysfunctional L.A. family hires a mysterious babysitter who changes their lives.
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Cast
Valerie Azlynn
Hailey Longway
Kimberly Blair
Teacher
Danielle Watts
Anjelika Dey
Luke Baybak
Mr. Druzy
Max Burkholder
Ray Longway
Jason Bond
Attorney
Francisco Kiko Garcia
Waiter
Willow Hale
Elderly Lady Driver
Kitty
Sadie Castellano
Amy Landecker
Janine
Director
Morgan Krantz
Writer
Morgan Krantz
,
Kyle Marvin
Composer
Josh Grondin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
29 December 2017
World premiere
15 March 2015
Release date
11 September 2015
France
Also known as
Babysitter, Untitled Morgan Krantz Project
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 26 August 2024
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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