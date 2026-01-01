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Luke Baybak
Luke Baybak
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Baybak
Luke Baybak
Luke Baybak
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.5
Newness
(2017)
5.4
Babysitter
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2017
2015
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
Producer
1
6.5
Newness
Newness
Romantic, Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Babysitter
Babysitter
Comedy
2015, USA
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