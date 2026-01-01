Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Morgan Krantz
Morgan Krantz Morgan Krantz
Kinoafisha Persons Morgan Krantz

Morgan Krantz

Morgan Krantz

Date of Birth
1 November 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

You're the Worst 8.1
You're the Worst (2014)
New Girl 7.6
New Girl (2011)
Girls 7.5
Girls (2012)

Filmography

The Wrong Girls
The Wrong Girls The Wrong Girls
Comedy, Drama 2026, USA
Watch trailer
In the Dark 7.3
In the Dark
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2019, USA
Babysitter 5.4
Babysitter Babysitter
Comedy 2015, USA
You're the Worst 8.1
You're the Worst
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2014, USA
The Levenger Tapes 4.3
The Levenger Tapes The Levenger Tapes
Horror, Thriller 2013, USA
Girls 7.5
Girls
Drama, Romantic 2012, USA
2 Broke Girl$ 6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy 2011, USA
New Girl 7.6
New Girl
Comedy, Romantic 2011, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more