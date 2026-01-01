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About
Filmography
Morgan Krantz
Morgan Krantz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morgan Krantz
Morgan Krantz
Morgan Krantz
Date of Birth
1 November 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
You're the Worst
(2014)
7.6
New Girl
(2011)
7.5
Girls
(2012)
Filmography
The Wrong Girls
The Wrong Girls
Comedy, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
In the Dark
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2019, USA
5.4
Babysitter
Babysitter
Comedy
2015, USA
8.1
You're the Worst
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
4.3
The Levenger Tapes
The Levenger Tapes
Horror, Thriller
2013, USA
7.5
Girls
Drama, Romantic
2012, USA
6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy
2011, USA
7.6
New Girl
Comedy, Romantic
2011, USA
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