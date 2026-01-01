Menu
American Utopia Awards

Awards and nominations of American Utopia 2020

Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Winner
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Direction
Nominee
