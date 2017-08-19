Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe makes it a habit to stop by the local dog shelter as often as possible because she loves dogs and secretly loves the shelter’s owner, Dan. Unfortunately, he has agreed to marry his glamorous TV personality girlfriend and move to the Big Apple. With Dan’s big move looming, his sister decides to take matters into her own hands.
ProductionAnnuit Coeptis Entertainment II, Johnson Production Group
Also known as
Eat, Play, Love, Comer, jugar, amar, 30 Dias Para Amar, Comer, Brincar e Amar, Countdown der Liebe, Countdown to Love, Eat Play Love, Jej, igraj, ljubi, Mănâncă, joacă-te, iubește, Mangia, gioca, ama, Mănîncă, joacă-te, iubește, Numărătoare inversă pentru iubire, Numărătoare inversă spre iubire, Un refuge pour l'amour, Ye, Oyna, Sev, Ешь, играй, люби, Играй, смей се и обичай