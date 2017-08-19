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Poster of Eat, Play, Love
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Eat, Play, Love
6.1

Eat, Play, Love

, 2017
Eat, Play, Love
Canada, USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Eat, Play, Love
6.1

Synopsis

Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe makes it a habit to stop by the local dog shelter as often as possible because she loves dogs and secretly loves the shelter’s owner, Dan. Unfortunately, he has agreed to marry his glamorous TV personality girlfriend and move to the Big Apple. With Dan’s big move looming, his sister decides to take matters into her own hands.

Cast

Lee Majors
Dr. Isaac Monroe
Lindsay Wagner
Rita Gilbert
Jen Lilley
Dr. Carly Monroe
Jason Cermak
Dan Landis
Lucie Guest
Michelle Landis
Emily Maddison
Kristi Waters
Eduard Witzke
Producer
Amélie Will Wolf
Emma
Tak Shinyei
Emma's Dad
Candus Churchill
Mrs. Dunlap
Director Christie Will Wolf
Writer Joel Canfield, Lisa Canfield
Composer Russ Howard III
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 19 August 2017
Production Annuit Coeptis Entertainment II, Johnson Production Group
Also known as
Eat, Play, Love, Comer, jugar, amar, 30 Dias Para Amar, Comer, Brincar e Amar, Countdown der Liebe, Countdown to Love, Eat Play Love, Jej, igraj, ljubi, Mănâncă, joacă-te, iubește, Mangia, gioca, ama, Mănîncă, joacă-te, iubește, Numărătoare inversă pentru iubire, Numărătoare inversă spre iubire, Un refuge pour l'amour, Ye, Oyna, Sev, Ешь, играй, люби, Играй, смей се и обичай

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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