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Lindsay Wagner
Lindsay Wagner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lindsay Wagner
Lindsay Wagner
Lindsay Wagner
Date of Birth
22 June 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.2
The Paper Chase
(1973)
7.1
Nighthawks
(1981)
6.1
Eat, Play, Love
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2017
1981
1973
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.1
Eat, Play, Love
Eat, Play, Love
Comedy, Romantic
2017, Canada / USA
7.1
Nighthawks
Nighthawks
Action, Crime, Thriller
1981, USA
7.2
The Paper Chase
The Paper Chase
Comedy, Drama
1973, USA
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