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Lindsay Wagner Lindsay Wagner
Kinoafisha Persons Lindsay Wagner

Lindsay Wagner

Lindsay Wagner

Date of Birth
22 June 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Paper Chase 7.2
The Paper Chase (1973)
Nighthawks 7.1
Nighthawks (1981)
Eat, Play, Love 6.1
Eat, Play, Love (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Eat, Play, Love 6.1
Eat, Play, Love Eat, Play, Love
Comedy, Romantic 2017, Canada / USA
Nighthawks 7.1
Nighthawks Nighthawks
Action, Crime, Thriller 1981, USA
The Paper Chase 7.2
The Paper Chase The Paper Chase
Comedy, Drama 1973, USA
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