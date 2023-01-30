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Poster of Hopz
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Hopz
5.3

Hopz

, 2020
Hopz
USA / Animation, Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of Hopz
5.3

Synopsis

It is Easter Day in Easter Town and festivities are underway with dancing, singing and fun galore - until the town's famous Magic Easter Egg goes missing. Will the town find the magic egg in time?. Join Hopz the Easter Bunny as he...

Cast

Larry G. Jones
Fritz
Katabelle
Mittens
Kelsey Painter
Peepz
Linda Riley
Mittens
John Salli
Teddy
Tina Shuster
Peanut
Tina Shuster
Peanut
Sarah Taylor
Cuddles
Sarah Taylor
Cuddles
Avery Williams
Bailey
Director Taylor Vreiling
Writer BC Fourteen
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2020
Production WOWNow Entertainment
Also known as
Hopz

Cartoon rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 30 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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