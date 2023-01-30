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5.3
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Hopz
5.3
Hopz
, 2020
Hopz
USA / Animation, Comedy, Family / 18+
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5.3
Synopsis
It is Easter Day in Easter Town and festivities are underway with dancing, singing and fun galore - until the town's famous Magic Easter Egg goes missing. Will the town find the magic egg in time?. Join Hopz the Easter Bunny as he...
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Cast
Larry G. Jones
Fritz
Katabelle
Mittens
Kelsey Painter
Peepz
Linda Riley
Mittens
John Salli
Teddy
Tina Shuster
Peanut
Tina Shuster
Peanut
Sarah Taylor
Cuddles
Sarah Taylor
Cuddles
Avery Williams
Bailey
Director
Taylor Vreiling
Writer
BC Fourteen
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
60 minutes
Production year
2020
Production
WOWNow Entertainment
Also known as
Hopz
More
Cartoon rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
4.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Comedies
Updated 30 January 2023
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