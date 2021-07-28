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Poster of My Father's Stories
5.9
Kinoafisha Films My Father's Stories
5.9

My Father's Stories

, 2020
Profession du père
France / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of My Father's Stories
5.9

Synopsis

Lyon, 1960s. Emile is twelve years old. His father is a hero. He says he is a judo champ, a parachutist, a soccer player and even a personal advisor to General de Gaulle. Now he wants to save French Algeria! Fascinated and proud, Emile willingly follows his father in missions of utmost danger: tailing, spying, delivering top-secret letters. Emile carries out his orders in all seriousness. He even recruits Luca, a new classmate, into his secret combat. But what if the father’s exploits were all phony, and far too dangerous for children?

Cast

Benoit Poelvoorde
Benoit Poelvoorde
André Choulans
Audrey Dana
Audrey Dana
Denise Choulans
Jules Joseph Lefebvre
Émile Choulans enfant
Tom Lévy
Lucas Biglioni
Nicolas Bridet
Nicolas Bridet
Émile Choulans adulte
Martine Schambacher
La grand-mère
Jean-Michel Molé
Le grand-père
Eric Verdin
Le directeur de l'école
Amandine Dewasmes
Mme Latu, la prof de dessin
Blandine Costaz
La prof de sciences
Director Jean-Pierre Améris
Writer Jean-Pierre Améris, Sorj Chalandon, Murielle Magellan
Composer Quentin Sirjacq
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 28 July 2021
World premiere 28 July 2021
Release date
28 July 2021 Belgium 12
12 November 2021 Canada
28 July 2021 France U
Worldwide Gross $274,047
Production Curiosa Films, France 3 Cinéma, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes Cinéma
Also known as
Profession du père, My Father's Stories, Apám története, As Histórias de Meu Pai, As Histórias do Meu Pai, Французский батя, Atamın Hekayələri

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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