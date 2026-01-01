Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Audrey Dana
Audrey Dana Audrey Dana
Kinoafisha Persons Audrey Dana

Audrey Dana

Audrey Dana

Date of Birth
14 February 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Place of Birth
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Roman de Gare 7.1
Roman de Gare (2007)
The Midwife 7.0
The Midwife (2017)
The Accusation 6.8
The Accusation (2021)

Filmography

Zorro 5.5
Zorro
Comedy, Adventure 2024, Belgium/France
Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs 5
Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs
Comedy 2022, France / Belgium
The Accusation 6.8
The Accusation Les choses humaines
Drama 2021, France
Watch trailer
My Father's Stories 5.9
My Father's Stories Profession du père
Comedy, Drama 2020, France
Convoi exceptionnel 4.5
Convoi exceptionnel Convoi exceptionnel
Comedy 2019, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
If I were a boy 4.8
If I were a boy Si j'étais un homme
Comedy 2017, France
Watch trailer
The Midwife 7
The Midwife Sage femme / Midwife
Drama 2017, France
Watch trailer
Knock 6.2
Knock Knock
Comedy 2017, France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more