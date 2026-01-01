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About
Filmography
Audrey Dana
Audrey Dana
Kinoafisha
Persons
Audrey Dana
Audrey Dana
Audrey Dana
Date of Birth
14 February 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Place of Birth
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.1
Roman de Gare
(2007)
7.0
The Midwife
(2017)
6.8
The Accusation
(2021)
Filmography
5.5
Zorro
Comedy, Adventure
2024, Belgium/France
5
Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs
Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs
Comedy
2022, France / Belgium
6.8
The Accusation
Les choses humaines
Drama
2021, France
Watch trailer
5.9
My Father's Stories
Profession du père
Comedy, Drama
2020, France
4.5
Convoi exceptionnel
Convoi exceptionnel
Comedy
2019, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
4.8
If I were a boy
Si j'étais un homme
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
7
The Midwife
Sage femme / Midwife
Drama
2017, France
Watch trailer
6.2
Knock
Knock
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
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