Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Bernstein Bernstein Awards

Awards and nominations of Bernstein 2023

Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Director, Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Director
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2023 Venice Film Festival 2023
Best Film
Nominee
 Queer Lion
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more