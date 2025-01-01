Menu
Bernstein
Awards and nominations of Bernstein 2023
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Director, Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Director
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2023
Best Film
Nominee
Queer Lion
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
